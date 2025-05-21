Fifth round of US-Iran talks set for Friday

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced that the fifth round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Rome on May 23.

Albusaidi confirmed the date in a post on X, marking the first official detail after weeks of quiet engagement in Muscat and Rome.

His statement followed remarks by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said Tehran had yet to finalize plans for the upcoming meeting.

Despite continued indirect contact, both sides have shown little indication of tangible progress. Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed the possibility of a breakthrough with Washington on either the nuclear or missile tracks.

Analysts view Khamenei’s stance as a sign of entrenched resistance within Iran’s leadership, while Western diplomats caution that without flexibility, the window for renewed engagement may soon close.