Tehran-Washington dialogue: Set for second round in Europe

Shafaq News/ Iran and the United States will hold a second round of indirect nuclear talks in an undisclosed European country on April 19, a senior Iranian official said.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, told lawmakers from the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee that Saturday’s talks were held at the residence of Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat. Each side was represented by five delegates, with three Omani officials serving as mediators and interpreters.

According to Ravanchi, the Iranian delegation emphasized the need for “clear foundations for negotiation” and reiterated distrust toward Washington, citing its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. He said the US side conveyed “serious intent,” denied seeking military escalation, and expressed willingness to offer guarantees to address Iran’s nuclear and economic concerns.

“The next round of talks will be hosted by a European country, which has not yet been announced, while Oman will maintain its central role as intermediary,” parliamentary spokesperson Ebrahim Rezai also revealed.

The negotiations mark the most significant diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington since the United States exited the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 under President Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions on Iran.

Efforts to revive the deal have repeatedly stalled amid shifting regional dynamics and broader geopolitical tensions. Iranian officials say they hope the current diplomatic channel will lead to the resolution of longstanding disputes, including the lifting of US sanctions.