After Rome meeting: Trump says Iran talks "good"

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump said on Monday talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program are “good.”

The discussions, held on Saturday, lasted four hours and involved both direct and indirect exchanges. A senior US official revealed the talks made “very good progress,” adding that the two sides agreed to meet again next week.

The second meeting in Rome followed an initial round held a week earlier in Muscat, Oman.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the negotiations “positive,” telling reporters the delegations had reached “a better understanding and agreement on some principles and goals” during the Rome session.

The talks come amid efforts to revive diplomacy after the collapse of the 2015 nuclear agreement, under which Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. The deal unraveled after the US withdrew in 2018, prompting Tehran to resume uranium enrichment beyond agreed limits.