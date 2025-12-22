US Envoy Savaya demands verifiable end to armed factions in Iraq

2025-12-22T05:32:18+00:00

Shafaq News – Baghdad

US President Donald Trump’s Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, on Monday welcomed recent declarations by Iraqi armed groups signaling a move toward disarmament, describing the steps as encouraging and consistent with long-standing appeals from Iraq’s top religious authority.

Writing on X, Savaya voiced appreciation for what he described as the religious authority’s wisdom, moral leadership, and principled guidance, noting that it continues to function as a moral compass for the country.

He cautioned, however, that declarations of intent alone were not enough, stressing that any disarmament process must be irreversible and carried out within a clear and binding national framework.

“Such an approach would require the full dismantling of all armed factions and ensure an orderly and lawful transition of their members into civilian life,” he wrote, adding that Iraq’s constitution and the rule of law prohibit “any political party, organization, or individual from possessing or operating armed formations outside state authority.”

Reinforcing that the exclusive right to bear arms and use force must remain with legitimate state institutions, Savaya concluded that Iraq now stands at a decisive crossroads: either move toward “sovereignty, stability, prosperity, unity, and the rule of law,” or remain trapped in cycles of fragmentation and insecurity.

This is a breaking story…

