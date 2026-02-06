Iraq’s JOC strikes ISIS hideouts in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Friday against ISIS hideouts in the western desert of the northern Nineveh province, killing four militants and destroying logistical facilities.

According to a statement from the Joint Operations Command’s (JOC) Security Media Cell, the strikes targeted two hideouts used by ISIS cells near Hatra, along the administrative boundary between Nineveh and Saladin, an area where remnants of the group remain active.

The hideouts were sheltering four ISIS members and contained a concealed vehicle. Weapons, ammunition, equipment, and other supplies stored at the sites were destroyed, the statement said.

Earlier today, a suspected ISIS member detonated an explosive belt during a raid by Iraqi security forces on his home in the Al-Khaseem area of Al-Anbar province, near the Syrian border. Preliminary information indicated that two members of the security forces were wounded in the blast.

