Iraqi F16 aircraft execute airstrikes on ISIS tunnel West of Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the execution of an airstrike targeting an ISIS tunnel west of Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq.

The JOC stated, “This attack is part of the ongoing offensive strategy to pursue the remaining elements of ISIS.”

A force from the 43rd Brigade of the 20th Division conducted a search operation within the area of the West Nineveh Operational Command and identified a tunnel containing several ISIS members.

“The defeated elements opened fire on the force, which promptly returned fire, while units from the 43rd Brigade and a force from the 44th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization surrounded the area,” the Command added.

The JOC continued, “With coordination and technical oversight from the targeting cell in the Command, the heroic Air Force executed two successful airstrikes using F16 aircraft.”

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, using insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. Although facing military setbacks, ISIS militants have adapted by forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, making it challenging for security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.