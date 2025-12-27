New accord halts Thai-Cambodian hostilities

Shafaq News – Bangkok / Phnom Penh

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a ceasefire agreement — the second in three months — after three days of talks aimed at stopping renewed fighting along their disputed border.

“Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this statement,” the Thai and Cambodian defence ministers noted in a joint declaration on Saturday.

The truce took effect at noon local time (05:00 GMT), covering “all types of weapons” and barring attacks on civilians, civilian property and infrastructure, as well as military targets of either side, across all areas.

The deal comes amid a long-running dispute over sovereignty along the roughly 800-kilometre frontier, where both countries claim territory that includes temple complexes dating back to the Khmer Empire.

Earlier this month, tensions flared again when Thai forces carried out airstrikes near the Cambodian border, with both sides trading accusations of breaching a US-brokered ceasefire reached in October 2025.

The escalation led to clashes in two locations within the disputed Ubon Ratchathani province, killing one Thai soldier, wounding eight others and forcing more than half a million civilians to flee their homes in both countries.

Violence along the border had first intensified in July, when fighting claimed dozens of lives before a US-mediated ceasefire took effect, following a warning from President Donald Trump that prolonged hostilities could jeopardize trade negotiations.

Efforts to stabilize the situation continued in October, when Trump attended an ASEAN summit in Malaysia and oversaw a joint peace declaration he described as a “historic day” for Southeast Asia. The arrangement later collapsed after Thailand suspended it two weeks later, when a landmine blast near the Cambodian border injured two soldiers.