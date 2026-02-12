Israel strikes Gaza, raids West Bank

Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza at dawn on Thursday, breaching the ceasefire in effect since October 10, 2025, according to Palestinian media.

Local outlets also said that Israeli forces shot a 14-year-old boy in the foot while he was inside a tent in the Al-Maslakh area south of the city.

متابعة | إصابة طفل برصاص قوات الاحتلال شرقي مدينة خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/VutL8qR6Yx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 12, 2026

Since the ceasefire began, Israel has killed 591 Palestinians and wounded 1,578 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry reported, raising the war’s total death toll to 72,045, with 171,686 injured since October 7, 2023.

The Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights assessed that the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza could exceed 200,000, based on data indicating the territory’s population has fallen by more than 10% since October 2023. In its “War Watch” report, which reviewed 23 armed conflicts worldwide, Stuart Casey-Maslen, head of the academy’s international humanitarian law project, described conditions in Gaza as “extremely grave,” calling for expanded humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter, weather protection, and urgent medical care, particularly for the wounded requiring evacuation.

Casey-Maslen noted that the widely cited figure of more than 70,000 Palestinian deaths accounts only for bodies recovered, with many victims believed to remain under rubble. The reported population decline, he cautioned, requires verification, but if confirmed, it would indicate casualties far higher than official figures.

In the West Bank, local media reported Israeli raids in Kafr Qalil east of Nablus, Beita south of the city, and Tulkarm, involving home searches and arrests.

مصادر محلية: قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الأسير المحرر "فادي مطر أبو سميره" من مخيم طولكرم خلال اقتحام ضاحية شويكة، شمال طولكرم. pic.twitter.com/7N1PQAB0px — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 12, 2026

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,092 Palestinians and injured nearly 11,000, according to Palestinian health officials and rights groups. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.