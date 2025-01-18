Multiple injuries reported in Tel Aviv shooting ahead of Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Several people were injured in a shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, according to a statement by Israeli police.

The police reported, "There are injuries at the scene, and large police forces are en route. The circumstances are currently unclear." No additional details about the attack were provided.

The shooting took place on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, on the eve of a Gaza ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday.

On the other hand, over the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 23 and injured 83, medical sources reported.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas announced by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli army carried out three massacres in the Gaza Strip, leaving many bodies trapped under rubble, unreachable by ambulance and civil defense teams.

Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, confirmed that the ceasefire will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, and urged residents to follow official guidance.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli actions have resulted in 47,559 deaths, including 15,000 children, and 110,642 injuries.