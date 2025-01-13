Gaza ceasefire within reach as US, Israel intensify negotiations

Shafaq News / Developments suggest a potential ceasefire agreement in Gaza may be reached in the coming days, amid intensified international negotiations.

The White House confirmed that US President Joe Biden discussed ongoing ceasefire efforts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Sunday evening. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan remarked that the parties are “very close” to reaching an agreement.

Netanyahu’s call with Biden coincided with an announcement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, stating that senior officials have been dispatched to Qatar to engage in talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages.

Marc Ginsberg, a former US diplomat, highlighted that “Washington’s immediate priority is the release of American hostages,” noting that “Hamas seeks to deter further US military aid to Israel, which would sustain its military campaign in Gaza.” Ginsberg added that Netanyahu aims to demonstrate progress on hostages as a gesture to the US administration.

Conversely, Hani Marzouk, Director of Arab Media at Netanyahu’s office, emphasized that Israel’s focus remains on retrieving all hostages, both alive and deceased.

Furthermore, indirect negotiations resumed last week in Qatar, focusing on hostages taken during Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023. However, no senior Israeli representatives participated in these discussions.

The war has exacted a heavy humanitarian toll. According to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, over 46,000 Palestinians—predominantly civilians, including women and children—have been killed in the Israeli military campaign. The United Nations considers these figures credible.