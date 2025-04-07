USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates surged in Baghdad and Erbil, as the currency exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 148,000 IQD per $100, up from 147,750 IQD recorded earlier in the day.

Local exchange shops in the capital reported a selling price of 149,000 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 147,000 IQD.

In Erbil, selling rates climbed to 147,850 IQD per $100, while buying rates stood at 147,750 IQD.