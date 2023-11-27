U.S. dollar strengthens against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the U.S. dollar value rose against the Iraqi dinar, in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar recorded 158,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. This increased from the previous day's rate of 157,250 Iraqi dinars.
In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling prices reached 159,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price was noted at 157,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price was recorded at 158,100 dinars for 100$. The purchase price was indicated at 158,000 dinars.