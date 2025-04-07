Iran plays hardball: Oman mediation only, no direct US talks

Shafaq News/ Iran is prepared to engage in indirect negotiations with the United States through Omani mediation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

According to Tasnim news agency, Araghchi stated, “We are not accepting the proposal for direct negotiations with Washington, for reasons we have already made clear.”

Araghchi added that "the ball is now in Washington’s court to respond to Tehran’s proposal," emphasizing that Iran is not in a hurry to begin the dialogue.

Addressing speculation over potential negotiators, Araghchi dismissed media reports, saying, "All such assumptions are incorrect." He clarified that any potential negotiations would fall under the authority of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and be conducted under his direct supervision.

US President Donald Trump previously revealed that he had sent a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei proposing a deal on the nuclear program. Trump noted that Washington was considering both military and diplomatic options but preferred negotiations to resolve the dispute.

Iran and six world powers — the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and China — reached a landmark nuclear deal in 2015, under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, during Trump’s first term, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually scale back its nuclear commitments, including limits on uranium enrichment and research.