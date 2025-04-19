Rome: Last stop before direct US-Iran nuke talks?

Shafaq News/ The latest round of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, held Saturday in Rome, could be the final one before the sides shift to direct negotiations, a diplomatic source familiar with the discussions told Shafaq News.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the transition to direct talks is expected if today’s meeting yields “positive results” for both parties, with the next round potentially taking place in Vienna.

The negotiations, mediated by Omani diplomats, follow a first round hosted last week in Muscat, which the source described as “constructive.” Iran’s delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team is headed by President Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Any breakthrough could pave the way for the resumption of US commercial maritime activity in key sea lanes, which has been disrupted following Israeli-US military operations in Gaza and Yemen, the source added.

Washington is pressing Tehran to halt its production of highly enriched uranium, which US officials suspect is intended for weapons development. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and says it is willing to accept limited restrictions in exchange for sanctions relief. However, Tehran insists on robust guarantees to prevent a repeat of the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, which occurred under President Donald Trump in 2018.

Since 2019, Iran has exceeded the enrichment and uranium stockpile limits set by the original agreement, intensifying Western concerns. Despite both sides reaffirming their commitment to diplomacy, significant gaps remain in a dispute that has lasted more than two decades.

No face-to-face meetings were scheduled for the Rome round, mirroring the format of the Muscat talks. Russia, a signatory to the 2015 nuclear accord, has offered to mediate or assist in any way that could help bridge differences between the parties.