Iran weighs Rome talks, vows to keep enriching uranium

Shafaq News/ Tehran is still reviewing its position on whether to participate in the fifth round of nuclear negotiations with the US in Rome, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Thursday

Speaking to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s stance is clear, asserting that uranium enrichment will continue regardless of any deal. “We are confident in the peaceful nature of our nuclear program, and we have no issue, in principle, with further inspections and transparency,” he said, adding that Iran will reject “excessive demands” during the talks.

Earlier Today, a senior official confirmed that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Rome tomorrow to lead the American delegation in the next round of nuclear discussions.