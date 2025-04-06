Iran warns regional countries over potential US strikes against it

Shafaq News/ Iran warned Iraq and five other regional countries, stating they would be "in the line of fire" if they allowed the US to use their airspace for military strikes against the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian senior official speaking to Reuters on Sunday.

On condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran opposed US demands for direct talks on its nuclear program or the threat of military action, and “warned neighboring countries hosting US bases that they could face retaliation if they became involved.”

While Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's request for direct negotiations, the official stated that Tehran is willing to continue indirect talks through Oman, a longstanding diplomatic channel between the two countries.

“The indirect talks offer an opportunity to assess Washington’s seriousness about a political solution with Iran,” the official said, acknowledging that such discussions could be challenging but might begin soon if IS messages support this path.

The official also revealed that Iran has sent warnings to Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkiye, and Bahrain, stating that any support for a US attack on Iran, including allowing US military use of their airspace or territory, would be considered an act of hostility.

Such actions, the official cautioned, would have "severe consequences" for these countries, adding that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had placed the country’s armed forces on high alert.

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Kuwait reassured Tehran that it would not accept any hostile actions against other countries from its territory.

On Thursday, Iran's ally Russia condemned the US threats of military action, calling them unacceptable and urging restraint.

A second Iranian official said Tehran is seeking more support from Russia but remains skeptical about Moscow's commitment, noting that this depends on the dynamics of the relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.