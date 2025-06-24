Tehran accuses Netanyahu and Trump of “lies”, warns of broader strikes after drone incursions

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a strongly worded statement Tuesday, warning the United States and Israel of a wider and more severe military response if attacks on Iranian territory continue.

Notably, Khatam al-Anbiya is Iran’s top military command, which handles national defense and military response coordination.

In the statement, the military spokesperson accused Israel of violating Iranian airspace with drone incursions and confirmed that multiple locations across the country have been targeted since Tuesday morning.

The statement, framed with Quranic verses and highly charged rhetoric, condemned what it called “the baseless claims of the criminal Netanyahu and Trump,” and accused the Zionist entity [Israel] of deception and aggression.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran maintain full operational and intelligence readiness,” the statement read. “We place no trust in the false assurances of the criminal American leaders or the aggressor Zionist regime.”

The headquarters warned both countries against further escalation, referencing recent missile strikes on US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and cross-border attacks into Israeli territory. “Let America and the Zionist regime take heed of the crushing blows dealt by our brave mujahideen,” it said. “If they continue, they will face a broader and more devastating retaliation—with expanded targets.”

The statement comes amid a declared ceasefire between Iran and Israel brokered by the United States, following 12 days of intense missile and drone exchanges. It also follows Tehran’s repeated assertions that its military retains the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

No immediate response has been issued by the US or Israeli military authorities.