Dollar rise in Iraq's Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, gaining 500 dinars in Baghdad compared with Wednesday’s rates.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 150,600 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 150,100 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 151,000 dinars and bought it at 150,000 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 150,150 dinars.