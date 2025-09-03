Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar’s exchange rate rose at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 142,800 dinars per 100 dollars. Tuesday's rates were 142,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 141,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 142,600 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 142,550.