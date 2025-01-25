Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, 150 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,600.