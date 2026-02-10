Iraq-Iran railway link set for major progress

Shafaq News- Basra

Work on the long-delayed railway linking Iraq and Iran through Basra is expected to gain momentum this year, according to Ali Abedi, Iran’s Consul General in Iraq, pointing to tangible progress such as land clearance, bridge construction, and demining along the route.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Tuesday, Abedi described the project as a priority for both countries, noting that Iraqi authorities are dismantling several encroachments that had obstructed the planned railway path, easing implementation.

“About 35 kilometers remain between the Shalamcheh border crossing and Basra’s main railway station,” he confirmed, indicating that construction of a key bridge connecting the Sindbad area is scheduled for completion this year.

Abedi also outlined ongoing efforts to clear landmines along the railway corridor, with demining operations approaching completion. Despite delays and technical challenges in previous years, he maintained that the rail link remains on track under the current plans.

Once operational, the Basra–Shalamcheh railway is designed to transport passengers and visitors between Iraq and Iran, particularly during peak religious tourism seasons such as Ashura and Arbaeen. Iraqi authorities previously signalled that construction would begin by the end of 2025.

The idea of linking Basra to Shalamcheh dates back to 2018, but repeated delays on the Iraqi side stalled progress. Economic pressures and funding shortfalls were widely blamed for the slowdown. In April 2023, the English-language Iranian newspaper Financial Tribune conveyed that Iraq had allocated $230 million as an initial tranche for the Basra–Shalamcheh railway, adding that the project could be completed within 18 months once fully underway.