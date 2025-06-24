Basra rally celebrates end of Iran–Israel war

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Basra on Tuesday in a celebratory procession marking the end of the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to Shafaq News’ correspondent, the march began in the city center and wound through major streets, with participants waving Iranian flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran and against Israel and the United States.

The demonstration followed Monday’s announcement by US President Donald Trump of a complete ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, effectively ending hostilities that had escalated into direct missile exchanges and regional fallout.