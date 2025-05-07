Iranian doctor team arrives in Iraq’s Basra for medical mission

Shafaq News/ A team of 20 Iranian doctors has arrived in Iraq’s Basra province, the Basra Provincial Council Presidency announced on Wednesday.

Council President Khalaf al-Badran, speaking at a press conference, confirmed that the delegation will operate from Wednesday through Friday at Al-Sayyab Hospital, with a goal of treating approximately 1,000 patients.

The visiting team covers a wide range of specialties and is expected to focus on complex medical cases, he added.

Al-Badran commended the initiative, praising the Iranian government and its consulate in Basra for facilitating the mission. He also lauded the efforts of both the Iranian and local medical teams for strengthening healthcare delivery in the province.

Notably, the province hosts one main land border crossing with Iran — the Shalamcheh crossing, east of Basra city. The post serves as a vital route for both commercial goods and passenger traffic, particularly during religious pilgrimage seasons when tens of thousands of Iranian visitors travel through it to reach Iraq’s holy shrines.