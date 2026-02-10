Baghdad leads Turkish grain exports at $100M+

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraq was the largest buyer of Turkish grains, pulses, and food products in January, importing $108.5 million worth of goods, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

TIM data showed that Turkiye’s exports of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and related products totaled $929.5 million during the month, down 13.8% from a year earlier. Iraq accounted for 34.3% of sector exports, ranking first among destination markets.

Sunflower oil led exports at $88.2 million, supported by higher unit prices, followed by chocolate and cocoa-based products at $86.2 million, and sweet biscuits and wafers at $76.1 million.

Trade between Iraq and Turkiye is conducted mainly overland through the Ibrahim Khalil (Habur) border crossing linking Turkiye with Iraqi Kurdistan, which handles the bulk of food, consumer goods, and industrial exports. According to Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan, total trade between the countries sits at about $17 billion annually, making Turkiye one of Iraq’s largest trading partners.