Iraq ranks 4th among top importers from Turkiye in December

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourth among the top importers of Turkish goods in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In its monthly report, the Institute revealed that Turkiye's exports in December 2024 amounted to $23.443 billion, marking a 2.1% increase from December 2023, while imports amounted to $32.221 billion, up 20.9% during the same period.

Germany topped the list of export destinations with $1.644 billion, followed by the United States with $1.499 billion and the United Kingdom with $1.414 billion. Iraq ranked fourth, importing $1.198 billion worth of goods, followed by Italy with $1.186 billion. Together, these five countries accounted for 29.6% of total exports for the month.

Iraq imports most of its goods, including food and other products, from neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran, with a smaller percentage coming from Gulf countriesandJordan.

Chairman of the Turkish-Iraqi Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DEİK), Khalid Açar, had announced plans to increase trade with Iraq to $30 billion in 2025.