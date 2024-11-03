Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, 300 dinars above the morning rates.

The prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad also increased, with the selling rate at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 150,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,850.