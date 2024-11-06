Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 151,150 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 150,950 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,850 dinars.