Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, decline in Erbil markets
2024-08-21T07:34:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady in Baghdad while declining in the Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 149,300 dinars per 100 dollars—the same rate as recorded on Tuesday.

In Baghdad's exchange shops, the selling rate was 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars, with a buying rate of 148,250 dinars.

Meanwhile, the dollar's selling price dropped to 149,300 dinars per 100 dollars in Erbil, with a buying price of 149,200 dinars.

