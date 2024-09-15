Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 150,100 dinars for every 100 dollars. Saturday's rates were 149,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 151,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,900.