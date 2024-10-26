Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 152,650 dinars on Thursday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 151,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate decreased, with the selling price at 153,350 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 153,250 dinars.