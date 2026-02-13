US Envoy: Gaza Board of Peace open to addressing other issues

Shafaq News- New York

The Board of Peace, a framework establishing an international body tasked with overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, is currently fully focused on the situation in Gaza but remains ready to resolve other global issues, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Michael Waltz, said on Friday.

Trump signed the Board of Peace Charter during a meeting in January on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, describing the initiative as a platform aimed at advancing peace and preventing future conflicts. He said dozens of world leaders had been invited to join the body, which he characterized as capable of addressing issues beyond the Gaza truce.

Speaking from New York, Waltz stated that the US President Donald Trump’s administration is “returning the world from the brink” compared to 18 months ago, referencing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, tensions with Iran, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and migration pressures in South America.

He said that Washington seeks to support the global order, as it has done since the end of World War II, underscoring the United States’ commitment to multilateral institutions and international stability. The Trump administration wants to push the United Nations “back to basics,” as President Trump would “do for the UN what he’s done for NATO,” Waltz added.