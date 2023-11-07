US denies sending a message to Tehran requesting ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The United States denied Iran's statements that American officials indicated their intention to stop the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as reported by CNN.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday, as quoted by "Tasnim" agency, that "in the past three days, the Americans sent a message stating that they seek a ceasefire."

When CNN asked a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council about Abdollahian's statements, he replied, "This is categorically false." He further added, "We have made it clear to Iran that they should not seek to escalate the conflict, and the consequences if they choose to do so," and continued, "We have also stated publicly and privately that we demand the release of the hostages held by Hamas, and implementing the hostage release operation will require a humanitarian ceasefire in the fighting, any delay in this process is on Hamas's shoulders."

Abdollahian's statements came after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited Tehran on Monday, a day after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Baghdad.