President Barzani, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev discuss opening Azerbaijani consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Friday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss the opening of an Azerbaijani consulate in the Region.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said both sides discussed relations between Azerbaijan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties and expanding avenues of mutual coordination, exchanging views on regional political developments and other issues of common interest.

Very pleased to meet with @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev in Munich. We discussed potential areas of cooperation between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Azerbaijan, among other issues. pic.twitter.com/rIyokiTwEi — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 13, 2026

The Kurdish President arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

He is scheduled to hold a series of meetings and discussions with leaders and senior officials from participating countries, where talks, the statement said, will focus on the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional developments.

Held annually with the participation of heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers, the Munich Security Conference serves as a platform to exchange views on global security, stability, and pressing international challenges, and to explore potential solutions to complex global issues.