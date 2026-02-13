Asayish prepares to deploy in Qamishli under agreement with Syrian government

Shafaq News- Hasakah

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began on Friday preparations to withdraw from the southern and southeastern countryside of Qamishli, with the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) set to deploy in their place, in implementation of a comprehensive agreement with the Syrian government.

A military source within the SDF told Shafaq News that the group will pull its fighters and heavy military equipment from areas south of Qamishli, including the vicinity of Tal Brak, Tal Hamis, and Al-Ya’rubiyah, relocating them to designated military bases inside the city in coordination with Damascus.

Last Tuesday, the SDF withdrew from the southern countryside of Hasakah, with Asayish forces deploying to positions previously held by the group. The move coincided with the Syrian government withdrawing army units and deploying Interior Ministry security forces along contact lines with the SDF on the road linking Raqqa to areas south of Hasakah near the city of Al-Shaddadi.

Damascus and the SDF announced, on January 30, a ceasefire under a comprehensive agreement that includes a phased integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of both parties’ military forces from contact points and the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces in the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli to enhance stability. It also outlines plans to merge security forces in the region, including the formation of a military division comprising three SDF brigades, in addition to a Kobani brigade affiliated with a division under Aleppo province.

The deal further includes integrating the Autonomous Administration’s institutions into Syrian state bodies while retaining civilian employees, addressing civil and educational rights of the Kurdish community, and facilitating the return of displaced residents to their areas.

