President Barzani at MSC2026: Highlighting Kurdistan’s growing diplomatic role

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s participation in the 2026 Munich Security Conference reflects the Region’s sustained commitment to principled diplomacy and regional stability, according to Dr. Dana Mawlood of Vision Education.

In a post on X, Mawlood said Barzani’s high-level meetings with international leaders “underscore Erbil’s strategic role as a credible and proactive partner in advancing collective security, deepening multilateral cooperation, and addressing evolving geopolitical challenges.”

President Nechirvan Barzani's participation at the Munich Security Conference #MSC2026 reaffirms the Kurdistan Region's unwavering commitment to principled diplomacy, constructive dialogue, and the preservation of regional stability. His high-level engagement with global leaders… pic.twitter.com/UaoNOsUExe — Prof. Dr. Dana Mawlood (@DanaKMawlood) February 13, 2026

The Kurdish President arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

He is scheduled to hold a series of meetings and discussions with leaders and senior officials from participating countries, where talks, the statement said, will focus on the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional developments.

Held annually with the participation of heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers, the Munich Security Conference serves as a platform to exchange views on global security, stability, and pressing international challenges, and to explore potential solutions to complex global issues.