Kurdistan, a key player, many issues for President Barzani to discuss in Munich

Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson for the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Delshad Shihab, revealed on Friday evening the key issues that President Nechirvan Barzani will discuss with world leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Shihab emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has become a significant player in the region, adding that Erbil’s foreign relations are conducted in alignment with the policies of the federal government of Iraq.

"The Munich Conference is an annual event focused on security issues, and for the tenth time, the Kurdistan Region is participating," Shihab stated, noting that this marks the sixth time for President Barzani to attend the conference.

Shihab highlighted the Kurdistan Region's experience as a constitutional entity within Iraq, particularly its role in the fight against terrorism, especially during the war against ISIS. He further explained that the topics President Barzani will discuss include "changes in the Middle East, the situation in Syria, and its impact on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region specifically," noting that "Syria is a neighboring country with a border with the Kurdistan Region."

The issue of the ongoing threat of terrorism is also a central topic of discussion, in addition to several challenges affecting the situation in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. "We still see that there is ground for the presence of terrorist forces and extremist ideology in the region," Shihab said.

He added that President Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's commitment to combating such ideologies while also stressing the need for international support to maintain regional stability, urging that the Kurdistan Region be treated as a key player in this equation, particularly highlighting Barzani’s prominent role in maintaining relations with global leaders and regional countries.

"The Kurdistan Region's relationships have not been affected by the region’s divisions, and it has played a role in bridging differences," Shihab noted.

Regarding President Barzani’s potential visit to Syria, Shihab clarified that the Kurdistan Region engages with Syria within the framework of Iraq's federal state, stating, "We desire good relations with all countries, and any move in that direction will be within Iraq’s context and its federal relations."

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday evening to attend the Munich Security Conference. The conference gathers numerous heads of state, government officials, foreign and defense ministers, as well as experts and decision-makers in political, diplomatic, and international security fields.

A source from the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region confirmed to Shafaq News that President Barzani’s participation is by special invitation and is part of his efforts to strengthen regional and international ties, as well as to highlight the security and political challenges facing the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader region.