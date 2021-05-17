ICRC reveals its contribution to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The International Committee of the Red Cross disclosed on Monday the supplies it had provided to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan Region, in the period between January and April 2021.

The committee said in a statement that it had supported the efforts of the health authorities in the region to limit the spread of COVID-19, during the period between January and March 2021.

According to the statement, the ICRC has provided health institutions in the Kurdistan Region with medical and non-medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and various types of materials needed to support COVID-19 intensive care hospitals and the ongoing vaccination campaign through primary health care centers and hospitals.

Those donations covered seven major hospitals receiving COVID-19 cases; Emirati, Rizgari and Lalav hospitals in Erbil, al-Jumhuriyah, Rania and al-Wafaa hospitals in al-Sulaymaniyah, and the Azadi Teaching Hospital in Duhok.

The International Committee of the Red Cross protects and assists people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, and also endeavors to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and upholding universal humanitarian principles.

The ICRC has been working in Iraq since 1980 and in Kurdistan since 1991, providing protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.