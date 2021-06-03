Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PKK confirms the withdrawal of Turkish forces from a border area in the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-03T13:17:01+0000
PKK confirms the withdrawal of Turkish forces from a border area in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Community Relations Officer in the PKK, Hiwa Zagros, confirmed that the party forced the Turkish army to withdraw from three locations in the Afshin area on the border strip between the region and Turkey.

Pro-PKK media reported today that the party's Kerilla managed to force the Turkish soldiers to withdraw from Dola Maran, Dola Konfrance, and Tabora in Afshin.

On April 23, Turkey launched The joint Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations against elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the areas of Matina and Afshin Basyan in Kurdistan

related

United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06 06:31:30
United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Turkish jets hit Christian area in Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-05-23 12:16:16
Turkish jets hit Christian area in Kurdistan Region

Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Date: 2021-03-25 20:02:22
Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

Date: 2020-09-01 16:18:17
Turkey to try 2 journalists for alleged membership in PKK

A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Date: 2020-12-14 09:02:51
A member of the Peshmerga killed in a fire exchange with PKK

Rebar Ahmed: PKK is liable for Sidekan's explosion; talks with Baghdad are advanced

Date: 2021-04-20 13:25:56
Rebar Ahmed: PKK is liable for Sidekan's explosion; talks with Baghdad are advanced

Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-13 09:19:58
Turkey "Neutralized" two PKK fighters in Kurdistan

Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Date: 2021-05-18 14:07:49
Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil