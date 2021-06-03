PKK confirms the withdrawal of Turkish forces from a border area in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Community Relations Officer in the PKK, Hiwa Zagros, confirmed that the party forced the Turkish army to withdraw from three locations in the Afshin area on the border strip between the region and Turkey.

Pro-PKK media reported today that the party's Kerilla managed to force the Turkish soldiers to withdraw from Dola Maran, Dola Konfrance, and Tabora in Afshin.

On April 23, Turkey launched The joint Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations against elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the areas of Matina and Afshin Basyan in Kurdistan