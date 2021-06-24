Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-24T09:52:28+0000
Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ A local official reported on Thursday that clashes erupted between members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and residents of Shibi, a border village in the Kurdistan Region, over the entry of smuggled goods.

The deputy commissioner of Qal'at Dazeh, Bakr Bayez, told Shafaq News Agency that the Party imposed customs on the goods, which was rejected by the villagers.

One of the village's residents was injured.

PKK members are deployed on the borderline with Turkey, reaching villages bordering Iran.

Turkey says the PKK, which the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization, has used bases in northern Iraq as safe havens since the armed conflict between the two sides began decades ago.

related

PKK confirms the withdrawal of Turkish forces from a border area in the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-06-03 13:17:01
PKK confirms the withdrawal of Turkish forces from a border area in the Kurdistan Region

PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:15:19
PKK leads a third attack against Kurdistan’s official forces

Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Date: 2021-03-25 20:02:22
Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

Date: 2019-08-13 12:48:36
Turkish raids on Kurdistan region kill two PKK members

Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Date: 2021-05-18 14:07:49
Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06 06:31:30
United States condemns PKK attacks in Kurdistan

PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

Date: 2020-08-17 14:46:43
PKK shot down a Turkish helicopter north of Duhok

The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-06-06 14:25:44
The Kurdish National Council in Syria condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces