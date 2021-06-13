Report

Suspect arrested on charges of tampering with real estate records

Date: 2021-06-13T17:07:14+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh revealed today that the security authorities in Kurdistan Region handed over a suspect and wanted person on charges of tampering with real estate records.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that several arrest warrants had been issued against him.

"The so-called Khaled Rashid is considered one of the prominent accused of manipulating the real estate registration records, forging bonds, and selling lands belonging to the state in Mosul", the source pointed out.

