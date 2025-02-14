President Barzani at MSC2025: meeting with Estonian President

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Friday with Estonian President Alar Karis, to discuss strengthening cooperation between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Estonia, according to a presidential statement.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025), focused on bilateral relations between Estonia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in security, technology, and education.

Barzani expressed his gratitude for Estonia’s support within the international coalition against terrorism and praised the opportunities for collaboration between the two sides in the fields of technology and higher education.

For his part, President Karis emphasized Estonia's interest in strengthening its relations with the Kurdistan Region and officially invited President Barzani to visit Estonia.

He also highlighted the importance of joint cooperation in addressing regional security challenges. The two leaders also discussed the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, efforts to form a new government in the region, as well as the latest developments in Iraq and Syria, along with several other issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.