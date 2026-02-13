President Barzani, Lebanon’s Salam discuss relations and regional tensions

Shafaq News- Munich

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday to discuss relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Lebanon, as well as the latest political and security developments in the region.

A statement from the Kurdish Presidency said the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where Barzani and Salam stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation across various fields.

Posting on X, Barzani noted that both sides “exchanged views on regional developments.”

The Kurdish President arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the Munich Security Conference.

He is scheduled to hold a series of meetings and discussions with leaders and senior officials from participating countries, where talks, the statement said, will focus on the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional developments.

Held annually with the participation of heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers, the Munich Security Conference serves as a platform to exchange views on global security, stability, and pressing international challenges, and to explore potential solutions to complex global issues.