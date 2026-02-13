Najaf Airport at risk of shutdown due to Al-Hakim-Al-Maliki dispute

Shafaq News- Najaf

A dispute between factions affiliated with Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party and the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) is threatening to disrupt fuel supplies at Najaf International Airport and could lead to a suspension of operations, a well-informed source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The source said the crisis stems from a disagreement over a fuel supply contract that is nearing expiration. A company linked to the Islamic Dawa Party, headed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, currently supplies fuel to the airport. Meanwhile, the head of the Oil Products Distribution Company in Najaf, affiliated with the National Wisdom Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim, has requested that the contract not be renewed and proposed that the state-run company continue supplying the airport directly.

Earlier on Friday, several Iraqi travel agencies reported the suspension of flights from Najaf Airport, citing fuel supply issues.

Earlier, former airport director Fayed al-Shammari, a figure close to the Dawa Party, had been sentenced in absentia to three years in prison over violations linked to a $72 million contract signed during his tenure, an agreement authorities said resulted in financial losses to public funds.

According to the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Najaf Airport handles roughly 2 to 3 million passengers annually.

