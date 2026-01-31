Coordination Framework reaffirms Nouri Al-Maliki as premiership candidate

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) renewed on Saturday its support for Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister, stressing that the selection of Iraq’s head of government is an internal process free from external interference.

“Choosing a prime minister is a purely Iraqi constitutional matter carried out through political mechanisms that serve national interests and away from foreign dictates,” the CF said in a statement after a meeting at al-Maliki’s house, adding that it seeks to build “balanced” relations with the international community, particularly influential global powers, based on mutual respect and non-interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

The Framework further emphasized the importance of respecting constitutional timelines, calling on all parties to exert maximum efforts to reach solutions acceptable to everyone.

Shafaq News sources said that Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), was absent from the Framework meeting. Al-Hakim is considered part of the camp opposing al-Maliki’s return to the premiership, despite remarks he made earlier on Saturday regarding US criticism of the nomination.

Speaking at Baghdad’s Diwan, al-Hakim described recent comments by US President Donald Trump opposing al-Maliki’s bid to lead the next government as “unfortunate,” warning they could trigger serious economic repercussions for Iraq.

Earlier, al-Maliki reiterated his intention to run for prime minister in the next government despite US opposition, pointing out that the choice of head of government is a national issue subject to the will of the people and constitutional institutions.

According to the parliament’s agenda, the session to elect Iraq’s president is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Following the election of the president, the nomination of the prime minister is expected to proceed, with the largest parliamentary bloc —currently the Coordination Framework— tasked with naming the candidate to form the next government.

The previous parliamentary session, held on January 27, was adjourned after Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi received formal requests from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan seeking to postpone the session.

