PM Al-Sudani, von dexr Leyen discuss regional tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and European Commission Head, Ursula von der Leyen, addressed in a phone call escalating regional developments and the implications of ongoing military operations on the security and interests of states.

The PM’s office noted in a statement that Al-Sudani pointed to Iraq’s initiative to form a diplomatic coalition to bring about an immediate end to the war, which he proposed during the recent conference held at the invitation of the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission. Regarding the situation in Iraq, he noted the government’s rejection of attacks targeting oil fields and diplomatic missions.

“The Prime Minister commended the positions of a number of European countries that have refused to engage in the war and called on these countries to repatriate their nationals among the imprisoned terrorists affiliated with ISIS,” the statement read.

For her part, von der Leyen praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to protect diplomatic missions and Al-Sudani’s role in keeping Iraq out of the conflict.