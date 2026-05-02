Syria: Israeli Forces conduct an incursion in western Daraa

Shafaq News- Daraa

Israeli forces carried out a ground incursion into the western countryside of Daraa in southern Syria on Saturday, Syrian media reported on Saturday, citing local sources.

A unit consisting of two military vehicles advanced near the entrance of Wadi Al-Raqad road, reaching the area of Seil Abu Omar before changing direction and later withdrawing toward the Syrian Golan Heights through the Tel Abu al-Ghithar gate, the sources noted.

One of the vehicles reportedly fired bursts of heavy machine-gun fire toward the valley using a DShK mounted at the front.

On Friday, Israeli forces stationed in the Syrian Golan targeted areas in the Quneitra countryside along the border strip with five artillery shells that landed near the strategic Mantara Dam, with the strikes concentrated west of the site. No civilian casualties were reported, though fires broke out in nearby agricultural land.