Israeli patrol enters Syria’s Quneitra countryside

On Saturday, an Israeli army patrol entered the village of al-Samadaniyah al-Sharqiyah in central Quneitra, southern Syria.

According to Syria TV, the patrol unexpectedly set up a checkpoint at the western entrance of the village, stopping several civilian cars and checking passengers’ identity cards.

The report said Israeli soldiers searched passersby but made no arrests. It added that in the past 24 hours, Israeli forces carried out similar incursions in parts of Daraa and Quneitra before later withdrawing.

Quneitra borders Lebanon and Jordan, as well as the provinces of Daraa and Damascus countryside. Since the ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has intensified airstrikes and ground incursions across Syria, targeting military infrastructure and border areas.

