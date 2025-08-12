Israeli troops advance into Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces conducted a new ground maneuver inside Syria’s Quneitra province on Tuesday, reinforcing their presence with armored patrols and military convoys near several key towns along the ceasefire line.

According to eyewitnesses, an Israeli military patrol entered the town of Tarnajah in northern Quneitra, briefly halting in the main square before proceeding toward Hadar, a village near the UN-monitored ceasefire line in the northern countryside.

Moreover, an Israeli military convoy was observed moving from Tel al-Ahmar al-Gharbi toward the outskirts of al-Asbah in the southern part of the province.

These operations are part of a series of intensified Israeli activities in Quneitra over recent days, which have included reconnaissance missions along the disengagement line, the deployment of armored units near towns such as Hadar and Tarnajah, and the establishment of temporary checkpoints near Tel al-Ahmar and Tel al-Faras.