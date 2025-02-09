Israel expands military operations in Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli forces entered Syrian territory in Quneitra, southern Syria.

According to Syrian media outlets, the Israeli army moved into the vicinity of Ain Al-Nourieh village, northeast of Khan Arnabeh, in Quneitra countryside, and demolished a former military outpost once used by the ousted regime.

Additionally, an Israeli soldier reportedly shot and wounded a child from the town of Ruwaieh in Quneitra on Saturday. The child was taken to the Golan National Hospital and was in stable condition.

Last week, Israeli forces withdrew from the Quneitra courthouse and governorate building after holding them for over 40 days.

Israeli forces had vandalized furniture, destroyed official documents and records belonging to Quneitra residents, and set fire to computers, while also wrecking vehicles and motorcycles.

Israel has stepped up military operations in Syrian territories bordering the Golan Heights following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Since Bashar al-Assad's regime collapsed in December 2024, Israel has escalated its military operations in Syria. A significant development was its incursion into the buffer zone separating Syria from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

This marked Israel’s first occupation of Syrian territory in more than five decades. The move came in response to the Syrian Army's withdrawal from its positions along the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) buffer area.