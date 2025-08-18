Israeli patrol advances into Syria’s Quneitra

Shafaq News – Damascus

An Israeli patrol advanced on Monday from Tel Ahmar base toward the towns of Kudneh and Ain Ziwan in Syria’s Quneitra countryside, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The patrol later set up a temporary checkpoint in the area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The area has seen periodic Israeli incursions targeting military positions and observation points.

Israel describes such movements as “preemptive operations against perceived security threats,” while Damascus insists it holds full sovereignty over the territory and denounces any Israeli entry as a violation of international law.